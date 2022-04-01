It’s official: Tysons Corner experienced a brief tornado during Thursday night’s severe weather.

The National Weather Service’s Sterling office confirmed that a twister touched down along Chain Bridge Road, just northwest of Tysons Corner Mall, for about a minute on Thursday evening — enough to damage a pair of gas stations and send loose items airborne.

A damage assessment team estimated its peak winds at 85 mph, rating it an EF-0 — the lowest of six tiers on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which measures tornadic intensity.

Their analysis found the tornado traveled for about 150 yards, or 450 feet, before the storm’s rotation weakened.

tysons_tornado graphic.jpg

The tornado touched down between 8:41 and 8:42 p.m. during a tornado warning for the McLean area as strong storms moved across the D.C. area, clocking wind gusts close to 60 mph.

A video posted on Twitter shows the tornado spinning near Tysons Mall. (Warning, adult language)

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(1) comment

Bawahaha
Harry Morant

Some rotation, but not a tornado. But I guess if he "feels" it's a tornado, then its a tornado! (Even though it is not).

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.