It’s official: Tysons Corner experienced a brief tornado during Thursday night’s severe weather.
The National Weather Service’s Sterling office confirmed that a twister touched down along Chain Bridge Road, just northwest of Tysons Corner Mall, for about a minute on Thursday evening — enough to damage a pair of gas stations and send loose items airborne.
A damage assessment team estimated its peak winds at 85 mph, rating it an EF-0 — the lowest of six tiers on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which measures tornadic intensity.
Their analysis found the tornado traveled for about 150 yards, or 450 feet, before the storm’s rotation weakened.
The tornado touched down between 8:41 and 8:42 p.m. during a tornado warning for the McLean area as strong storms moved across the D.C. area, clocking wind gusts close to 60 mph.
At 8:45PM a tornado warning was issued for the Tysons McLean area, around that time a tornado that lasted a few seconds made some structural damage at a gas station in Tysons Corner. The Mobil gas station next door also suffered some damage
A video posted on Twitter shows the tornado spinning near Tysons Mall. (Warning, adult language)
Tornado just passed north of Tysons Mall heading down international drive. Holy crap.
Tornado just passed north of Tysons Mall heading down international drive. Holy crap. pic.twitter.com/1xTs5abcG9
Some rotation, but not a tornado. But I guess if he "feels" it's a tornado, then its a tornado! (Even though it is not).
