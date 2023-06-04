A sonic boom that rattled the D.C. area on Sunday afternoon was caused by fighter jets scrambling to intercept a small plane in restricted airspace, the Washington Post reports.
The plane, a Cessna Citation, crashed into a mountainside near Staunton about 3 p.m., moments before the boom felt from Northern Virginia to Annapolis. The boom, described as a loud explosion, triggered alarms, knocked out stoplights and prompted several gas leak calls.
Dispatchers across Northern Virginia were flooded with 911 calls and initially didn't know the cause, but by 4:15 p.m., several law-enforcement agencies reported that a sonic boom had been confirmed.
"We have confirmed with multiple official sources that the reported loud noise/explosion over parts of Maryland and the National Capital Region was the result of a sonic boom from military aircraft. There is no threat associated with this incident," the Anne Arundel County (Maryland) Department of Emergency Management said on Twitter.
The boom was preliminarily thought to be part of a training exercise over the Chesapeake Bay in the Annapolis area, but the Cessna that crashed in southwest Virginia had flown over D.C.'s "no fly zone," shortly before, according to FlightAware.com logs.
"The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time," the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter.
About 3 p.m., the Cessna Citation en route from Tennessee to Long Island, New York crashed into a mountainside near Staunton, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
FlightAware.com logs show the plane traveled to New York, then looped back south and flew directly through restricted airspace before the crash.
Witnesses reported seeing military fighter jets at the time, but federal officials have not publicly confirmed that the plane crash and the sonic boom are related. There was no word about the people on board the Cessna late Sunday afternoon.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.