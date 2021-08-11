Detectives are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was found unconscious Tuesday evening in his family's parked car in a Springfield neighborhood.
Officers responded at 3:22 p.m. to a home in the 6700 block of Grey Fox Drive. They arrived within minutes and attempted lifesaving efforts, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Fire and rescue crews took the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Preliminarily, detectives determined the child was taken home by a parent earlier in the day. Several hours later, the child’s parent discovered him unconscious in the family’s car and immediately called 911, police said.
"The full facts and circumstances of this case remain under investigation but detectives believe the child had been in the vehicle for an extended period and that the temperature of the interior of the vehicle was a factor in his death," the release said.
High temperatures Tuesday reached 93 degrees, with high humidity.
The state medical examiner's office has conducted an autopsy, and detectives do not suspect foul play, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.