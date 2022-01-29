A 34-year-old Stafford County man identified as a suspect in the Friday afternoon attempted abduction of a 9-year-old girl was arrested early Saturday after a standoff with deputies.
Steven Randall Williams, of Owens Street in the Eastern View subdivision refused to come out when deputies arrived about 9 p.m. Friday to serve warrants against him, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.
A five-hour standoff ensued involving drones, chemical munitions and finally deploying K-9 Titan, which did the trick and Williams was arrested without further incident, the sheriff's office said.
The abduction happened about 2:50 p.m. on Basswood Drive in the Embrey Mill neighborhood as the 9-year-old victim was walking home from her bus stop. A stranger approached asking her for directions, then grabbed her, carried her to his car and put her in the passenger seat. As the kidnapper went around the car to the driver’s side, "the brave young girl was able to open the passenger door and escape," the sheriff's office said.
Williams was in custody and set to appear before a magistrate for a bond hearing this morning. The sheriff's office plans to release his booking photo later today.
