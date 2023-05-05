A 3-year-old girl who went missing Thursday afternoon in Stafford County died after she was found in a body of water near her home.
A family member thanked the sheriff's office and community for their support as the family deals with the little girl's death.
"Thank you so much for your kindness, it means a lot in this situation," the relative said.
The sheriff's office was alerted at 4:37 p.m. that 3-year-old Munawar Hadi was missing after having been last seen about an hour before in the area of Bunker Lane and Birds Nest Way.
A command post was established at the neighborhood community center and the sheriff’s office Search and Rescue Team began combing nearby. Meanwhile, deputies and detectives conducted a canvas of the neighboring homes.
"The Drone Team flew overhead while social media and Reverse911 were utilized to inform the public and generate tips," the sheriff's office said. "Fire and Rescue launched a boat to check the nearby Rappahannock River and assisted at the command post. Sheriff’s office K-9 teams attempted tracks around the scene as well."