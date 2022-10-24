After-school activities and athletics at Stafford High School are canceled through Tuesday as the school deals with an outbreak of influenza that kept nearly half the student body home last week.
On Friday, about 1,000 of the school’s 2,100 students were absent due to illness, with weekend activities canceled. On Monday, about 670 students were absent, said Stafford County schools spokesperson Sandra Osborn said.
The campus was deep cleaned and disinfected last week, with staff continuing “to clean vigorously each day until attendance returns to normal.”
Working with the Virginia Department of Health and the Rappahannock Area Health Department, the division identified a number of students who tested positive for influenza.
“We are also seeing a pattern of gastrointestinal symptoms, which may be due to the flu or may be a separate illness,” Osborn said.
Despite the illness sweeping the school, the VDH recommended keeping schools open and continuing our mitigation measures, Osborn said.
After school sports and other activities at Stafford High School are canceled to help contain the spread.
Osborn said the division has investigated the water fountains and meals service, and do not believe there is a connection between either of those services and the illnesses.
