A Stafford County man has been charged in connection with a July 21 crash near Montclair that killed a 76-year-old Dumfries man and left his passenger seriously injured.
The wreck happened about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection with Country Club Drive when the driver of a 2018 Ford F-150, traveling north on Dumfries Road, disregarded the red traffic light, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The truck struck a 2018 Lexus E300H within the intersection making a left turn from Country Club Drive onto Route 234, Perok said. The impact of the crash pushed the Lexus into the southbound travel lanes.
The Lexus driver, Marvin Hubert Floom, 76, of Dumfries, was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. His front-seat passenger, a 73-year-old Dumfries woman, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police on Friday charged the Ford's driver, 35-year-old Jesse Rean Bacha of Widewater, with reckless driving, police said. He was released on a summons to appear in court.
Inconsiderate drivers are frequently running the red light at Rte 234/Country Club Drive AND Rte 234/Four Seasons Drive. Please contact Supervisor Bailey 703-792-4645 to express your concern and request red light cameras at both intersections.
Hilarious, she is useless! Whoa wait a minute, if she RENAMES the road we will all be safer and more secure!
Just like how thoughts and prayers save people from gun violence!
Very sad for the innocent victims but not surprising. People blasting through red lights happens on a daily basis in this area. I’m just surprised that there aren’t more tragic accidents.
Yep, I see it all the time too.
