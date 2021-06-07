A Stafford County man is in custody for murder after deputies responding to a domestic disturbance found his older brother stabbed to death in his Falmouth home.
At 8:07 a.m. Monday morning deputies arrived to the 1200 block of Thomas Jefferson Place for a domestic dispute. Family members had fled the home and called 911 to report two brothers fighting, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the front door of the townhouse open, but no one would follow their repeated instructions to come to the front door. Deputies also observed a significant amount of blood throughout the room.
A robot and deputies with a shield conducted a search of the home to check for anyone in need of medical attention. Richard Hall, 36, was discovered in an upstairs bedroom with significant trauma and stab wounds to his upper body, the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brian Hall, 34, the brother of the victim, was located in another room of the home and taken into custody, the release said. Hall was charged with second-degree murder and is held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
