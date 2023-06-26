A 33-year-old Stafford County man wanted for murder in a double shooting in Dumfries last week turned himself in on Tuesday.
One man died and another was injured in the June 23 shooting in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court in the Williamstown neighborhood. The shooting stemmed from an argument between people in the house and the suspect, identified as Daniel Christopher Shannon, 33, of Old Forge Drive in south Stafford, police said in a news release.
"The parties were separated, and the accused went to upper level of the residence where the two victims were subsequently shot multiple times, both to the upper body," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in the release.
Shannon fled in a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with Virginia license plates VVA-7727, Perok said. One of the victims exited the home for help as police arrived at the scene. Officers rendered aid to both victims until fire and rescue.
One of the victims, Jeremiah Quentin Deck, 21, of Woodbridge, died of his injuries. The other, a 23-year-old man, remains hospitalized but is expected to survive, Perok said.
Shannon is charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within a dwelling, Perok said. He is jailed without bond.
(4) comments
If we could export the 22026 zip code area to Stafford County we would cut the murder rate in Prince William County in half.
If we could pave over Nokesville with either Data Centers or another Dominion Valley, PWC would rival Loudoun in wealth.
Sheesh! It never ends.
What about the other double shooting that happened last night/this morning in the nearby area?
