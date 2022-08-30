State police investigators say they have identified and are looking for the car involved in an Aug. 25 shooting at a passing motorist on Interstate 495.
The blue, two-door 2010 Honda Civic had Virginia license plates TWW 9398, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
A motorist called police about 4:50 a.m. that morning to report he was shot at by the driver of the blue Honda Civic as both vehicles were traveling north on I-495 near Exit 52B for Route 236/Little River Turnpike East in Fairfax County.
The Honda Civic took Exit 52B and then stopped off on the shoulder of the exit ramp. The other vehicle pulled in behind the Honda, at which time Honda driver stepped out of his car and fired several rounds at the other vehicle, Geller said. The Honda's driver then jumped back into his car and sped away.
Neither the other vehicle nor driver was struck during the shooting.
Investigators are still working to piece together the initial interaction between the two drivers on I-495, Geller said.
Anyone with information about the Honda or the incident is asked to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell or 703-803-0026 or to email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov
.
Not surprising; there’s so much aggressive driving out there.
This is exactly why I keep my gun in reach, far too many idiots out here.
Unfortunately, there are far too many idiots out there who have guns within their reach.
Just another typical morning commute in Northern Virginia. I'm sure the shooter will be more calm on his drive home this afternoon, that is unless somebody cuts him off.
