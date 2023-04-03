Police have charged a 17-year-old Unity Reed High School student with bringing a gun to school on Friday.
At 11:36 a.m., school security and school resource officers were notified that the student displayed the gun in a bathroom at the Manassas school. Officers quickly located the student and seized the unloaded weapon.
There were no injuries and the boy never brandished the gun in a threatening manner, police said.
The teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. The boy was being held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
(23) comments
Just another day in Dudko-Biden-Demostupid America. Kids with no values or honor. They're indoctrinated with liberalism. Abort viable babies up to the day of birth and chemically make crazy and surgically alter confused adolescents to be trans zombies, stripped of virtue and dignity by leftist child abusing lunatics. The democrat party is the purveyor of the anti-Christ.
Just another day in FSH-Trump-Rape-ublican America. Adults with no common sense or responsibility. They're indoctrinated with racism. Shooting children at schools and then always arguing about how guns aren't the problem, it's the children. Constant obsession over sex because they are all are frustrated. The republican party is the embodiment of Dunning-Kruger.
That school is such a shithole.
Come on, bruh!
It's an isolated incident.
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2023/03/31/abortion-protestors-attack-pro-life-event-at-virginia-commonwealth-u-two-arrested/
And exactly what does BriefFart.com have to do with the Unity Reid lockdown. Even more so given that BriefFart.com is a purveyor of lies and misinformation.
@ Larry
Now let's talk Gun Homicides, not "deaths":
Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, Georgia round out the top ten from 2008-2017. Quite a different story from the picture you're trying to paint.
Michigan, Delaware, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Florida round out the top 15.
The bottom 5? North Dakota, South Dakota, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Hawaii.
Now here's some raw data:
In a majority of states, gun homicides disproportionately affect communities of color. For example, while Black Americans represent around 15 percent of the population in Michigan and New Jersey, they account for more than 74 percent of gun homicides victims in those states. In New Mexico, Hispanics make up close to 47 percent of the population but are victims of 60 percent of gun homicides. American Indians and Native Alaskans are also disproportionately affected: In Alaska, Native Alaskans make up 16 percent of the population and account for 27 percent of gun homicide victims, while in North Dakota, American Indians make up 5 percent of the population but are victims of more than 20 percent of gun homicides. Gun-related homicides are also prevalent in the context of intimate partner violence.
So what's your point you were trying to make? You aren't exactly correct. And I dare you to go against this source:
https://www.americanprogress.org/article/gun-violence-america-state-state-analysis/
So, hear me out...
What if we address the gun problem?
@ John
You've mentioned German gun laws in the past. You'll have to refresh everyone's memory, but it had something to do with harsher penalities and the degree of responsibility of being a gun owner if I remember correctly.
Try changing the school name again, it didn’t work this time. You can change the name but the results are the same if not worse.
If it was still Stonewall Jackson, they could have done their due diligence introducing a marksmanship team off campus. Teach these Manassas city kids about gun ownership and gun safety while providing friendly competition on the range with a .22 rifle.
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2007/apr/6/20070406-103241-8494r/
Not sure what "Manassas city [sic] kids" you're referring to, since Unity Reed High School, formally Stonewall Jackson High School, is not in the City of Manassas. "Manassas City kids" go to Osbourn.
Yep, you're right, just like how Manassas battlefield isn't in the City, it's on the outskirts .
We'll sign Osbourn up too, it will form a good rivalry. The Prince William Manassonites versus the CityAlites.
Because the Confederacy was all about peace, love, and understanding.
"Youngkinz" fangirls about the Confederacy on this site frequently.
And we all know why.
Please show us another example, because it's never happened.
Candy ass!
You're obviously a moron, I included a historical article about Stonewall Jackson while mentioning marksmanship teams at the high school. Please share why that's an issue. Are you in favor of banning JROTC at high schools as well?
"Fangirlz" for the confederacy, what a loser!
Keep voting Republican folks, because we can't have too many guns in the hands of children & the mentally unstable. Civil rights after all. Sigh.
Because Republicans placed the guns in the hands of children and the "mentally unstable?"
Nice try!
https://www.newsnationnow.com/video/oreilly-leaders-dont-take-time-to-research-gun-issues-in-us-cuomo/8512340/
States should know who possess assault rifles. "Rigorous registration requirements" to own an AR style weapon, per state. With mental health red flagging.
Then, federally, it's doubled down with a law that if you are caught committing a crime with a weapon, you're given a mandatory minimum, O'Reilly uses eight years as an example. Now the feds are able to take guns off of the streets by those who are committing the most crimes.
He mentions axios ran a story in March stating 38 mass shootings, with 57 killed, 133 injured.
https://www.axios.com/2023/03/28/us-mass-shootings-march-2023
What did axios fail to report? Only 2 of those mass shootings were undertaken by mentally ill people. The rest? Gang related, drug related.
More fake news sites.
And the actual scientific research shows otherwise. For instance, one study found that higher ownership of guns in a state is linked to more firearm robberies, more firearm assaults and more homicide in general. The authors found no evidence that states with more households with guns led to timid criminals. In fact, firearm assaults were 6.8 times more common in states with the most guns versus states with the least. Firearm robbery increased with every increase in gun ownership except in the very highest quintile of gun-owning states (the difference in that cluster was not statistically significant). Firearm homicide was 2.8 times more common in states with the most guns versus states with the least.
http://www.livescience.com/51446-guns-do-not-deter-crime.html?cmpid=514636_20150706_48708786&adbid=z121ulix3ovzj10q004chpy5grymshlhny40k&adbpl=gp&adbpr=101164570444913213957
Moreover a recent study, however, found that higher ownership of guns in a state is linked to more firearm robberies, more firearm assaults and more homicide in general. The authors found no evidence that states with more households with guns led to timid criminals. In fact, firearm assaults were 6.8 times more common in states with the most guns versus states with the least. Firearm robbery increased with every increase in gun ownership except in the very highest quintile of gun-owning states (the difference in that cluster was not statistically significant). Firearm homicide was 2.8 times more common in states with the most guns versus states with the least.http://www.livescience.com/51446-guns-do-not-deter-crime.html?cmpid=514636_20150706_48708786&adbid=z121ulix3ovzj10q004chpy5grymshlhny40k&adbpl=gp&adbpr=101164570444913213957
A 2014 study published in the scientific journal Injury Prevention found a 0.9 percent increase in overall homicides for every 1 percent increase in household gun ownership. “for each 1 percentage point increase in proportion of household gun ownership,” Siegel et al. found, “firearm homicide rate increased by 0.9” percent. A one standard deviation change in firearm ownership shifted gun murders by a staggering 12.9 percent.http://injuryprevention.bmj.com/content/20/6/424.abstract?sid=30a4f9cc-d92f-4a89-812d-087d1404c7b3
According to the “More Guns, Less Crime” hypothesis, states with higher levels of gun ownership would expect to see lower crime rates in those categories. By contrast, the study found that states with the lowest rates of firearm ownership (Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Maryland) had significantly lower rates of firearm-related assault and robbery, firearm homicide, and overall homicide.
States with the highest gun-ownership levels (Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Arkansas, Arizona, West Virginia, North Dakota, Idaho, Mississippi, and Alabama), meanwhile, had 6.8 times the rate of firearm assaults, 2.8 times the rate of firearm homicides, and twice the rate of overall homicides than states with the lowest gun-ownership levels.
In the category of robbery with a firearm, the relationship between gun ownership rates was less clear: The study did find that robbery rates rose with gun-ownership rates, but in some states the increases were not statistically significant.
For every other type of crime examined by the authors, however, the conclusion was the same: more guns, more crime.
But hey that's Science, something you wingnuts think has a "Librul" bias.
What exactly is a Bonita Cubow? Same question goes out to Artemis Clyde-Frog. And a Change Craford, emphasis on Craford. What is a Craford?
[lol]
A "Bonita Cubow" is someone who has just as much right to post her opinions as you do. Unfortunately, as a Republican, that's probably against your dogma.
I'll keep buying them because the county cannot staff it's police force properly because you lousy liberals don't stand with police when they use their weapons. So now we have to protect ourselves. FFX county is down almost 150 police officers,. PWC is also sharply understaffed. So keep voting for liberals and watch your police force go to the wayside.
Welcome to the discussion.
