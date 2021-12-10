Manassas Park police say they have identified a student as a suspect in a social media threat that closed city school buildings on Friday.
The student attends Manassas Park High School, police said. Detectives will consult with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office regarding potential criminal charges.
Police Capt. Frank Winston told WTOP Radio that the boy originally sent a message to another student warning not to go to school because he was planning a school shooting. The message was then shared on social media. Winston said police identified the boy early Friday.
School officials opted for a virtual-learning day for students at Manassas Park City Schools as police investigated.
A potential threat circulating social media was brought to our attention. Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow, 12/10, will now be an asynchronous learning day for all students. All MPCS buildings will be closed tomorrow as the police department continues their investigation.— MPCSchools (@MPCSVA) December 10, 2021
School threats have been an ongoing problem around the region. Earlier this week, authorities investigated three separate threats at Stafford High School in one day. And last month, Prince William schools dealt with five threats in one week.
(1) comment
This is what will replace snow days.
