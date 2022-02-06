Police have identified a suspect in a Jan. 23 shooting outside the La Isla restaurant in Yorkshire the left two men wounded.
After the release of surveillance footage and images, detectives received tips which ultimately led to the shooter's identity. Detectives obtained warrants for Wilder Miguel Cordero Miranda, 39, of Manassas, but haven't been able to locate him, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Cordero Miranda of the 7300 block of Rokeby Drive is wanted for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of discharging a firearm within a building, Perok said.
The shooting happened about 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the restaurant at 8699 Parkland St. Officers responding to a shots fired call arrived and could not find anyone involved but did locate shell casings and other evidence near the front door indicating a shooting took place, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
As a police K-9 and helicopter from Fairfax County police helped search the area for anyone connected, a 22-year-old man called police from a nearby home saying he had been shot.
The victim told police that he was in the restaurant parking lot when he saw someone inside his vehicle. The victim confronted the suspect, who brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim, Carr said.
A stray bullet also struck a 32-year-old man who was uninvolved and standing outside the business.
The shooter then went into the restaurant and physically hit the initial victim multiple times with the gun before fleeing in a gray Nissan Pathfinder, Carr said.
Both victims left the area prior to police arriving on scene. The second victim went to an area hospital where police were contacted, Carr said. Both victims were flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma center where their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, Carr said.
So, we've got a 13-year old mugshot to work with here. That's better than nothing. Sounds like this guy has been a bad guy for a long time.
Dude is already back home…..
Me watching on Youtube saying over and over "enhance" "enhance", my computer does nothing. It works on NCIS damnit.
It's funny how illegals don't obey our immigration laws. Oh yeah, and gun laws! Imagine that, criminals not obeying laws. This problem is directly related to the lax immigration enforcement by democrat politicians. Voting matters.
Even funnier is the number of "small business owners" who need to keep hiring said illegals in order to operate.
I bet you if we start prosecuting these businessmen for enabling illegal immigration, the flow would dry up.
True but due to the insanity of 15/hr min wage (even though no in Va) there is a need to match it but the real issue is the fed govt failure to even act like they want to enforce immigration laws
Already back across the border, but will have free flight back in a month, thx Jo
After watching the violent video and the shootings at close range, we are fortunate that several people were not killed. Still hard to believe that people are not obeying former Governor Northam's common sense gun laws. They must be criminals.
Gov Youngkin doesn't believe in gun safety measures.
I want him to remove Northams initiatives.
Virginia does not need gun safety as personal responsibility and accountability will triumph.
And then each time a person is shot, Democrats can point and say "See? If there was some sort of law, there wouldn't be this type of violence"
Repeat ad nauseum.
Reduce the prison population. Death penalty for misdemeanors and up.
Well we do know the kind "free love" liberals, especially liberal judges in DC would love to use the death penalty for crimes such as trespassing.
Our county supervisors could care less about these distractions as long as they can keep destroying the environment. Democrats are complete morons.
The culture of violence in Republican-led states continues....
I don’t think so. Such issues are a direct result of negligent immigration stances by democrats and liberals. And of course, they’re not moving to Arlington or Fairfax or Alexandria or DC, it’s more affordable places like PWC that has to literally pay the price.
Tim True, you should change your name to Tim False.
Violence always increases when Democrats are in charge. I guess the deep thinkers in the Democratic Party think bad guys go get guns in Republican areas (I guess they buy them from white supremacists), then bring them back to their Democratic areas, where they use them in their crimes. But they rarely use them in the Republican areas. Liberal logic at its best!
The shooter in this case has the same description as the robber at the Citgo one mile away two days ago. He is a five-foot, five-inch Hispanic male.
Shootings used to be somewhat rare in PWC. Now it’s a nightly event almost.
Easy access to guns.
The third worldization of Prince William county continues...
