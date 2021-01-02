Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a shooting Saturday evening in Sterling that left a deputy and two others wounded, followed by a pursuit, crash and foot chase in Chantilly.
The injured deputies and two store security guards all suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The injured deputy was listed in stable condition Saturday night.
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the security office at the Walmart in Dulles Plaza Crossing, the same shopping center where a bank robbery took place this morning.
Loudoun Sheriff Mike Chapman said two deputies attempted to arrest a man caught shoplifting at Walmart when he pulled a gun from his waistband and started shooting.
One of the two deputies was shot and struck several times, the sheriff said. The uninjured deputy immediately returned fire and struck the suspect, who ran out of the store.
In the parking lot, the suspect found a truck with keys in it and sped off, Chapman said. Fairfax County officiers located the truck a short time. During a pursuit, the suspect crashed in the 13000 block of Willard Road in Chantilly and fled on foot.
Officers eventually caught him in the area of U.S. 50 and Va. 28.
