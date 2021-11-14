The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody in a stabbing death Sunday morning in the 40800 block of Newton Place in the Barclay Woods community south of Leesburg.
Deputies were called to the home shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
At noon, the sheriff's office said a suspect, another resident of the home, was in custody. They have not released any other information on the suspect or victim.
Residents in the area can expect an increased law enforcement presence as the investigation continues.
