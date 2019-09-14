A suspect is in custody and charged in connection with the attempted robbery of a Sterling gas station Friday afternoon.
The Town of Leesburg Police Department continues to investigate if the suspect is connected to an attempted robbery that occurred in their jurisdiction at a cash checking store a few hours earlier.
The suspect, Jedidiah M. Gauzza, 28, of no fixed address, was identified as the suspect through a joint investigation between the Town of Leesburg Police Department and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said in a news release.
The suspect was taken into custody by the Leesburg Police Department Friday evening and held on outstanding capias warrants from Loudoun County and Fairfax County.
Additionally, he was charged with attempted robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony by the LCSO in the Sterling robbery, and two counts of identity theft and one count of possession of cocaine by the Leesburg Police Department.
The arrest comes after an attempted robbery in Leesburg followed by a second attempted robbery in Sterling on Friday.
The first incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. when the suspect entered Loudoun Checks Cashed in the Town of Leesburg.
In that case, the Town of Leesburg Police Department reported the suspect entered the business located in the 20 block of Plaza Street, NE., before fleeing the scene. The second incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. yesterday, when the suspect entered the Sunoco located on W. Church Road in Sterling, brandished a firearm and demanded cash. There were no reported injuries and nothing was taken during either incident.
The attempted robbery in the Town of Leesburg remains under investigation. The suspect who fled the scene of the Loudoun Checks Cashed attempted robbery is described as an adult male, skinny build, wearing green pants, a green hooded sweatshirt. A second person of interest has been identified and is described as an adult black male, skinny build, wearing a white t-shirt and green pants.
Anyone with information about the investigation or who can assist in identifying either subject is requested to contact the Leesburg Police Department should contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4572 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov
