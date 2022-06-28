A Woodbridge man charged in an indecent exposure and sexual assault at the Hoadly Road Food Lion had been charged two years earlier in a similar crime, but the charges were dropped.
A community tip led detectives to a suspect in the June 24 sexual assault of an employee at the supermarket in mid-Prince William County.
Police were called to the store at 6306 Hoadly Road at 9:45 a.m. after the employee, a 58-year-old woman, told police a stranger had followed her around the store that morning.
The man had been known to visit the location and has had previous brief encounters with the employee in the past. This time, said Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, the man approached her and had a brief interaction before walking away. But when she went back to work stocking aisles, he approached her from behind again and she felt “an unknown fluid on her pants,” Perok said in a news release.
Based on the man’s behavior, the store contacted police, but the man had already left.
Officers reviewed video surveillance, which showed the man entering the store about 8:50 a.m. He was then seen watching the employee on multiple occasions from other aisles within the store, Perok said.
“At one point, the man approached the employee from behind while exposing himself and making obscene motions unbeknownst to the employee who was facing away from the man,” the release said.
The man is then seen quickly turning away from the employee and exiting the business about 9:35 a.m. He got into a dark-colored, four-door sedan with a missing rim on the rear passenger-side tire.
“Preliminarily, the liquid found on the employee is believed to be bodily fluid based on the man’s behavior and interactions after approaching the employee from behind,” Perok said.
The employee was not physically injured.
On June 25, officers made contact with the suspect after receiving the tip and met with him at the Central District Station, Perok said. He arrived at the station in the same vehicle he was driving at Food Lion, he said.
Michael Earl Alexander, 31, of Longhorn Drive in Woodbridge, was charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure, and obscene sexual display, Perok said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Two years ago, Alexander was arrested after a similar case at the Safeway in Merchant Plaza in Woodbridge. Police charged Alexander with indecent exposure, but the charge was later dropped.
On April 28, 2020, police said Alexander, a former employee of the store, approached a woman working at the counter, exposing himself and making obscene gestures on the other side, police said. Alexander was arrested after a store manager identified him as the suspect.
The indecent exposure charge was later nolle prossed, meaning the case is dismissed but prosecutors can refile charges at a later time.
Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth did not respond to an email earlier this week asking why the charge was dropped.
Amy Ashworth brags on her website about going after sexual assault allegations. She even says:
"There will be no more deals made with defendants without consulting with the victim of a crime and there will be no more “good old boy” network for the recruitment and hiring of prosecutors."
Now, let's find out from this pervert's earlier victim if she kept her promise.
democrats doing what democrats do knowing all to well country democrats lead by Amy Ashworth will do nothing.
And from now on, whenever an actual sexual assault does occur and if the unfortunate victim is impregnated, conservatives will force the poor woman to carry the pregnancy to term because she no longer has the right to make decisions about her own body. That’s the religious extremists (AKA conservatives) doing their thing. And then of course once the child is born, conservatives won’t give a damn about the kid or the mother and do their best to restrict aid if needed. These extremist conservatives aren’t pro-life, they’re actually pro-birth and anti-life.
Elections have consequences. Vote these women-hating extremists out before they completely Talibanize the USofA.
@timfalse…you may want to check out your local pharmacies hours to make sure you’re getting the right medication
Tim, life must be either very colorful, very terrifying, or very bleak from behind the cartoon caricature of a world you must be seeing. I suspect a combo of the three, or simply a successful troll. Your sweeping, histrionic statements are always unduly noted.
We a little butthurt this Sat morning?
I have noticed there is visible security in supermarkets where VIPs shop, e.g., McLean, Great Falls, etc.
How can you not notice someone behind you doing THAT? More sick, twisted behavior from a Democrats voter, but you should expect nothing less. Do you think he knows what gender he is?
The sexual deviancy in Youngkin's Virginia continues. Apprehend this vile and mentally unstable man and give him the maximum sentence. This is what happens when people allow porn addiction to run their lives. Seek help, sir. InsideNova, make sure you guys magnify his mugshot so we can see the creep we're dealing with.
And please share with us the connection between sexual deviant behaviors and Governor Youngkin's executive office. thank you.
I suspect he is a school librarian based on his behavior.
Congrats,
You've just won the Prince William Pervert of the Year award. Now put your hands behind your back. You're under arrest.
