Update, Sunday, June 19, 3:45 p.m. - Fairfax County police are searching for Noah Settles in connection with Saturday's shooting that closed Tysons Corner Center and sent panicked shoppers fleeing or searching for places to hide.
Police say Settles got in dispute with another group at the mall, displayed a firearm and fired multiple rounds. He fled in black Cadillac with DC tags-GK0174.
Detectives have obtained warrants charging Settles with attempted malicious wounding, three counts of discharging a weapon in an occupied building and use of a firearm in a felony. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 703-691-2131 or call 911.
Tysons Corner Center reopened Sunday at 11 a.m.
Previous story: Panicked shoppers and employees fled Tysons Corner Center Saturday afternoon after shots were fired inside the mall. There were no reports of injuries.
Breaking: Video shows crowds of people evacuating Tyson's Corner Mall in Virginia after unconfirmed reports of an active shooter.— Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) June 18, 2022
pic.twitter.com/pCGuy1BMfB
Fairfax County police say the mall has been closed as they investigate Saturday’s shooting, but it should reopen Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
Even after police deemed the threat over, the mall remained closed as they swept the Tysons Center to collect evidence, and look for potential victims.
At a news conference early Saturday evening, Fairfax police said they were going through footage from hundreds of security cameras and were speaking to several witnesses who had stayed behind to share what they saw.
According to police, a fight had broken out between a small group on a walkway on the second floor of the mall near Macys, when a man described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie and jeans brandished a firearm and discharged it.
Police say they may have identified suspects and a vehicle involved with the shooting, but the investigation is still active and they will not release information at this time.
At the news conference, Fairfax County Chief Kevin Davis said that people at the mall, shoppers, employees, mall security and local law enforcement did a an “exemplary” job of coordinating as the shooting took place and in its aftermath.
“We’re always fortunate if there’s not an injury, when shots ring out inside of a shopping center here or anywhere else in America, and no one suffers a fatal or a non fatal gunshot wound,” Davis said. “What’s not a good thing is that is that it happened.”
The chief said that, after recent shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, police training for these kind of events has drastically increased.
“We join thousands of police departments across the country, as we prepare for acts of violence, aka active shootings. It’s happening at a relentless rate, it seems, across this country. And it can happen anywhere.”
As the shooting occurred, many employees and shoppers at Tysons fled the mall into the parking lot and neighboring areas. Others locked up shops and sheltered in place when they heard the mall’s emergency alarm system activated. Some of the initial panic was captured by users on Twitter.
Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.
(23) comments
Lack of impulse control and ability to use dialog to solve problems coupled with emulation of the thug life equals a guy who looks like a stupid coward. Who has tattooed the visible letters “savage” on their neck? Just another two-bit punk gang wanna be.
Great, more gun violence. But that's what you get in Republican-led states, which encourage and support guns for everyone and embrace that culture of violence.
Would you go up and say the same thing to someone open-carrying in public? Or just do you save it for here once an act of violence makes headlines.
Do you protest out front your local gun range as well? Ever been to a gun range? Ever discharged a firearm? The second amendment is a declaration for law abiders.
The largest gun and ammo purchaser in the U.S.? The federal government.
The culture of gun and ammo purchasing for democratic led police states continues...
A person (who is not a LEO) who is open-carrying is to perceived as a direct threat an needs to be removed from the situation. There is no reason displaying a firearm is warranted unless they want attention or instigate. So to answer your question, remove them with a ranged weapon from a distance as they are a threat to normal people.
Protesting outside of gun ranges is a good idea. Thanks for that. Posters of gunshot victims should be displayed. And the Bill of Rights is a quick list of protections from the government, but they are not absolute.
There are more guns owned by civilians in circulation than there are people.
Your last sentence is just American culture. Violence isnt partisan. But the way we try to mitigate it is.
"A person (who is not a LEO) who is open-carrying is to perceived as a direct threat an needs to be removed from the situation. There is no reason displaying a firearm is warranted unless they want attention or instigate. So to answer your question, remove them with a ranged weapon from a distance as they are a threat to normal people."
Why are you in favor of implementing battlefield and authorative tactics onto the streets? You subjectively believe (no evidence) that someone in total compliance with the law (where open carrying is allowed) is a threat? A threat to your belief?
Posters of gun shot victims? How does that make protesting guns more effective or believable? As if someone doesn't know what a gun is capable of? You feel the same way about the guy who drives around with large posters of clot shot, myocarditis, and neurological damage victims of an unnecessary shot? You play favorites, like any other regime would do. One size fits all in your world.
Yup, for the last 5 or so decades, civilian gun ownership has stayed the same, yet fun violence continues to rise. Why is that? Are the guns secretly collaborating and discharging on their own terms?
You're last point is the only one that is plausible, the way to mitigate violence has become partisan. I wonder how the violence continues to evolve though. Surely, the government can't possibly have anything to do with that...
Your approach to solving problems is simply by elimination of a potential problem, by executing or severely restricting an individual of being able to exercise their rights.
Right?
@Lax
Funnily enough, we sent Hellfire missiles to a singular person carrying a rifle and turned them into chunks of meat. Because they had a weapon. Because you cannot discern a peaceful application of displaying a weapon openly.
So if a non-uniformed person openly carries a firearm, they intend to display said weapon in a menacing fashion. Before I get shot, I interpret that person as a belligerent and take appropriate action, according to the environment I am in.
Are you aware of active shooter drills? Any insider threat training? What about physical security analysis?
And yes, people do not know the damage of what a firearm can do on the body. They need to see and get uncomfortable.
And the proliferation of guns can be attributed to the ease of access due to lax gun laws. More guns= more opportunities for criminal activity. Remember: law abiding citizens obey until they dont.
John,
When I elude to "open carry", what I'm saying is the gun is holstered, but visible on the person. Not someone holding a gun in their hand or waving their firearm around.
You are wrong.That's what you get with Ignorance in the population...maybe more Fatherless homes where boys DON'T learn to be real MEN!!
This
Wait a second. Doesn't that guy know that you're not allowed to have a gun at Tysons Corner Center? I'm shocked that the sign didn't stop that criminal from following the rules.
When I shop there with my family, I secure my firearm in my vehicle because I'm a law abiding citizen, even though gun signs aren't enforceable in VA. It's because I follow rules. I guess criminals don't do that.
Keep the good guys defenseless. Allied Barton will save you.
Any adult would understand that there is no force field preventing the actions of willfully wrong life decisions. However, the act gives prosecution another charge (felony in this case) when it goes through the judicial system.
And you aint a good guy. You are just a guy with a gun. You have no uniform. In a mall, you are more likely to cause more chaos and make yourself a target.
You know it’s for real when Tysons turns into Potomac Mills
+1
Why is it the same race...Pentagon Mall has the same problem.
Thank you for the link to the video, John. Definitely an attempted shooting, as the firearm was leveled towards the vitals of the intended target. Grizzly scenario. Impulse after impulse. Grateful that whatever saved Jules in Pulp Fiction also saved this guy. What's the over-under on whether or not the firearm was legally owned? Not for much longer.
Was this an actual shooting or a discharged firearm? I see "a fight had already broken out between a small group, when a man ... brandished a firearm and discharged it."
They are NOT men...they haven't LEARNED what it is to be a MAN!!!Just ignorance..with a weapon that makesthis guy look "tough"! Moe lack of "Family Values"!!
Same cast of characters.
Was this an actual shooting or a firearm being discharged? I guess all facts are not known at this point. A shooting implies that someone was hit with a fired round. Maybe it was an attempted shooting?
Attempted shooting.
https://mobile.twitter.com/markbubbawhite/status/1538254495808991233
Fight broke out. Dude pulled gun and fired.
Interesting, some of my comments were deleted. LOL. Not aligned with the agenda I guess.
YEP!!!!
