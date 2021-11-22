Police have obtained warrants for an 18-year-old from Triangle in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting at Potomac Mills mall.
Jamarion Dawan Jackson of the 18200 block of Kilmer Lane is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, possession of a concealed weapon and destruction of property, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, she said.
The shooting happened just before 3:10 p.m. during an argument between two customers at the Fashion Mechanics store at the mall in Woodbridge.
Responding officers quickly established that the incident was isolated to the one store, Carr said. Detectives believe that one man was inside the store when another man entered and the two got into a fight. The customer who was in the store first "retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the other individual," Carr said.
Both men fled and the injured man drove to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No additional injuries were reported.
One witness who was inside the mall when shots rang out said some people hid in the stockroom at Marshall's, thinking there was an active shooter. Another witness said it sounded like a machine gun, with "multiple shots fired at the same time."
Jackson is described as black, about 5 foot 7 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No photo of him was available, Carr said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500. The investigation continues.
