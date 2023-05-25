Police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man wanted for robbing a Manassas-area bank Monday afternoon.
The robbery was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at the Bank of America at 7701 Donegan Drive. The robber walked in and demanded money from a teller, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.
Late Monday, police identified the suspect as Jake Thomas Love, 29, of no fixed address, police said in a news release.
Officers located Love in Manassas on Wednesday, but he tried to flee, police said. He was arrested and found in possession of illegal narcotics, according to police. Inside the police cruiser, Love struck his head on a plastic partition, causing a laceration.
He was charged with robbery, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance, police said.
Love has a long criminal history in Prince William County, including gun and drug violations, resisting arrest and several robbery charges, including a robbery at the Nokesville 7-Eleven in 2017. He was arrested in March on a probation violation, but the charge was later dismissed, according to court records.
