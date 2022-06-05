A coyote suspected of biting three people at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield Saturday attacked a police officer and was shot on Sunday.
Police and Fairfax County Animal Protection officers were searching for the coyote in the 7900 block of Carrleigh Parkway when it snuck up behind and bit the officer on a lower extremity, Fairfax County Police Lt. Dan Spital said.
The officer discharged his firearm to stop the attack and the coyote was found dead nearby.
Watch as Lieutenant Dan Spital updates our community after three adults and a police officer were bit by a coyote in the Lake Accotink Park area. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/JTBtmLVQXO— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 5, 2022
The search for the coyote began Saturday morning after three people and two dogs were bitten by the animal at Lake Accotink Park around 8 a.m.
The park was closed and police and animal control searched through dusk for the coyote with the help of the Fairfax police helicopter, but didn't find the animal.
On Sunday morning, the coyote was seen in a neighborhood off Carrleigh Parkway biting tires, which is "indictive of rabid behavior," Spital said.
As the search coyote search continued, the animal approached and bit the police officer, who discharged his weapon several times, Spital said.
The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, as are the people who were attacked Saturday, Spital said.
The coyote will be tested to confirm if it was rabid, but Spital said police do suspect "it is a rabid animal."
(2) comments
Will the Officer who shot and killed the alleged perpetrator of the alleged attacks be placed on paid-suspension while the National Animal Association for Coyote Protection investigates the incident? Stay tuned.
Thankyou for posting the location where it was last seen! Important to know
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.