Fairfax County police say they have identified the driver in a suspicious bus incident in Lorton Thursday morning and found no criminal activity. The investigation continues into another incident in Reston.
In the Lorton case, which happened about 7:55 a.m., an unmarked yellow school bus tried to pick up elementary school students at a bus stop in the area of Chynoweth Street and Telegraph Road in Lorton, police said in a news release said. After identifying the driver, police learned the bus "was there for another pickup."
Police are still investigating another incident in Reston around 7:44 a.m. A short white bus with a blue stripe tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the area of Southington Lane, the release said.
A community member tried to speak with the driver but he shut the door and drove off. The driver is described as a white male with facial hair.
If you have any information about this incident, please call 703-691-2131. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online a www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.
