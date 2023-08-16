Police say a suspicious device found under a car in the Horner Road commuter lot in Woodbridge on Wednesday morning was likely construction equipment that fell off a vehicle.
Officers declared the scene safe and reopened the lot late Wednesday morning.
The lot at 13455 Telegraph Road has 2,300 parking spaces, making it the largest commuter lot in Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.