A teenager has been charged in connection with emailed bomb threats that caused the evacuation of Potomac Falls High School Wednesday.
Detectives were able to identify a student at Potomac Falls High School as the source of the emails, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Petitions were issued by Loudoun County Juvenile Court Services for three charges of threats to bomb.
Deputies responded to the school this afternoon for a bomb threat and the school was evacuated per the county school system's safety-and-security protocol, the release said.
"A thorough search of the school and its perimeter was conducted by canine units from multiple agencies and found nothing suspicious," the release said.
The sheriff's office thanked the canine units from the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department, the Frederick County, Va. Fire Marshal’s Office, the Federal Emergency Management Mount Weather Police Department, the CIA, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for assisting.
As a precaution, the sheriff's office will have an additional law enforcement presence at Potomac Falls High School on Thursday.
The teen suspect is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.
