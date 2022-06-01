Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.