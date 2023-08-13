A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after he was shot in the head while sitting in a car outside the community pool in the Winding Creek subdivision off Spriggs Road.
Prince William County police were called to the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive at 1:42 p.m. and arrived to find the teen in the driver's seat of a car with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
A witness said the victim was shot in the head while in a car parked outside the Winding Creek pool. He was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center where he later died, said Prince William County police Officer Adam Beard.
"The initial investigation revealed the victim arranged to meet other parties in the above area. At one point during the encounter, shots were fired, fatally striking the victim," Beard said in a news release. The incident does not appear to be random.
Due to Virginia law, the victim's identity is not being disclosed. At this time, this incident does not appear to be random.
Police have not released suspect information or announced any arrests in the case.
It was Prince William County's second murder in Woodbridge within a week.
On Aug. 5, police were called to the 800 block of Fulton Place at 10:24 p.m. where they found a 33-year-old man in a backyard with stab wounds. Officers attempted first aid, but the victim died at the scene. A 24-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with murder in the case.
(6) comments
Democrat led PWC. Working out great isn't it?
I think it is quite clear that the chickens have roosted in Prince William County. The quality of life will continue to deteriorate until common sense returns tp PWC leadership.
Keep this in mind as you vote for Commonwealth Attorney. Return Amy Ashworth to office and the practice of lax prosecutions will certainly continue allowing for more of this to happen in PWC.
Ghetto democrat controlled hoodbridge
Wow. 2 pm outside a community pool. Unbelievable.
A speedy recovery and my condolences to this person and their loved ones.
As a reminder, when Newsham says that this is an isolated incident and no danger to the public, please keep in mind that every bullet is a significant danger to oneself and their own loved ones. Today there may have been a single victim, but bullets often don't hit their intended target, and tragedies of anyone nearby could and have in the past, claimed unintended victims.
This is to say, as long as crime continues to rise, and goes unchecked in our county, there are no isolated incidents. We are all one tragic day away from becoming a victim.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.