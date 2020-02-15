A 17-year-old boy wanted for killing his mother and 6-year-old brother and shooting his father stole a car this morning in Fauquier County and remained on the run Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Levi Norwood is believed to have stolen a red 2007 Toyota Camry with Virginia tags WNG-7739 in the area of Va. 28 and Crockett Park, Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier said at a Saturday afternoon news conference.
A bloodhound tracked Norwood from his family’s home in the 12800 block of Elk Run Road in Midland to where the car was stolen off Va. 28, about five miles away.
Anyone who sees the car, or Norwood, is asked to immediately call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The murders were discovered about 6 p.m. Friday when Norwood's father arrived home and found his wife, 34-year-old Jen Norwood, and 6-year-old son Wyatt dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.
Joshua Norwood, 37, was confronted by his teenage son, who fired several gunshots at him, the release said. Wounded, Joshua Norwood left the house and called 911. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but was in stable condition Saturday.
After the shooting, deputies initially thought Levi Norwood was barricaded in the house. But at 10:15 p.m., after several hours of attempting to establish contact, SWAT entered the house and found he wasn't there.
At Saturday’s news conference, Mosier said when deputies originally arrived at the home, they observed the two victims in the house. At some point after the shooting, Levi Norwood fled, leading to an intensive nightlong manhunt.
“One thing we would ask the public to do, is check your security cameras,” Mosier said. “Look back and see if there’s any indication of anyone rifling through vehicles or your things overnight.”
Levi Norwood has recently dyed his hair purple and has been known to change his hair color. He is 5’9” and 125 pounds with brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing he is wearing.
Levi Norwood is a student at Liberty High School in Bealeton and his little brother attended Mary Walter Elementary School.
Fauquier schools superintendent David Jeck said all after-school and weekend activities at county schools have been canceled, including church services.
The school division’s crisis team has been activated and officials are working on making sure school buildings are safe, as well as planning support for students and staff on Tuesday if, he said, school resumes.
“I can tell you that Tuesday morning, we will have additional counselors at Mary Walter and Liberty High School,” Jeck said. “This is one of those things you can’t overprepare for.”
He said officials do intend to have school on Tuesday but will evaluate through the weekend.
In a public Facebook post, Jen Norwood's niece Shaylee Overblock said her aunt was "one of a kind," with kindness in her heart.
"... A piece of me went with you and Wyatt both!" she wrote. "This is so hard to believe ..."
