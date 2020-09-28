This year's Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, a holiday tradition for 75 years, has been postponed until next year, but Santa is still coming to down.
The annual parade kicks off the holiday season in downtown Manassas, with Santa arriving the night before by VRE train to light the city's Christmas tree, then ride in the parade the next day.
The parade traditionally features more than 100 marching bands, floats, flying balloons and more and draws thousands of spectators.
Instead of holding the parade as usual this year, organizers have arranged for Santa Claus and the missus to come to Old Town Manassas for two days of fun, starting Friday, Dec. 4 with the annual Christmas tree lighting.
Unlike other years, Santa won't be visiting with children that night. But he will be taking his show on the road, visiting neighborhoods with a firetruck, ambulance and maybe a few parade floats.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, Santa and his entourage will follow the reverse parade route through Old Town Manassas, up Mathis Avenue and onto Liberia, where he will visit several neighborhoods, said parade organizer Mark Olsen.
The postponed parade is expected to return in 2021, on Saturday, Dec. 4.
