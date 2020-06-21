Fauquier sheriff’s detectives Sunday morning charged two more suspects in Thursday’s murder of Kelly Marie Gray in her Bealeton apartment, FauquierNow.com reported.
James Samuel Embrey III, 20, and Marie Dawn Embrey, 40, both of Stephens City, face conspiracy to commit murder charges, Sgt. James Hartman said.
Arrested Saturday at her Linden home, alleged killer Melody Dawn Glascock, 54, also faces a new charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Authorities on Saturday charged Ms. Glascock with first-degree murder and concealing/destroying evidence.
Ms. Glascock remains in the Fauquier jail without bond.
The Embreys remain in the Northwest Regional Jail in Frederick County.
“Working with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County detectives located the two (additional) suspects overnight,” Sgt. Hartman said Sunday morning. “They were charged early this morning as part of the ongoing investigation.”
Authorities have released no information about the relationships among the suspects and Ms. Gray or the motive for her murder.
