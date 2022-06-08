Detectives believe three people found dead in a Fair Oaks apartment on Tuesday had formed a suicide pact.
Officers were called around 11 a.m. to the 4200 block of Mazarin Place after a family member requested a welfare check, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
When officers arrived, they gained access to the apartment courtesy of another roommate that was inside and unaware of any foul play. Officers attempted to enter a back bedroom, but the door was blocked, the release said.
Officers were able to see inside the locked room through an outside window from the balcony and discovered Angelica McIntosh, 26, Anne Lollar, 31, and a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. While confirmation on the man’s identity is still pending, preliminarily, detectives believe the man to be Jose Gale Aliaga, 26, police said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives found evidence to indicate McIntosh, Lollar and the man made a suicide pact, the release said. Police believe the man shot McIntosh and Lollar prior to shooting himself.
The three all lived in the apartment, and the roommate is cooperating with police. The roommate is not considered a person of interest, police said.
The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm the identity of the man.
