Three men were injured in two separate shootings Thursday night in eastern Prince William County.
The first shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. in the 13100 block of Kittredge Courtin Dale City. While responding, officers were notified that an unknown man had entered a nearby home suffering from a gunshot wound, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Officers went to the home and provided immediate first aid to the 24-year-old man until rescue workers arrived. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Carr said.
A dark-colored sedan was seen fleeing the area after the shots were fired. Carr said the case doesn't appear to be random.
At 10:35 p.m. police were called to the 13100 block of East Longview Drive after residents heard gunshots in the area.
The investigation revealed a group of individuals were in the parking lot when a dark-colored vehicle pulled in, Carr said.
As the car drove out of the parking lot, the occupants of the vehicle began firing rounds striking two men, multiple apartments, and several vehicles, Carr said.
One of the victims, identified as a 29-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition, Carr said.
The other victim, identified as a 43-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital and released. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating both shootings and would like to speak to anyone with information.
Contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
Diversity is our strength
With no ethnicity listed, you are already jumping to post a racist comment, this is so sad.
Ignorance is yours
Prince William County is deteriorating rapidly, particularly eastern Prince William County. Thanks Anne Wheeler! And, thanks to the State Legislature and Governor Northam too, for your common sense gun laws that are having a real impact!
Crime as been declining in the county for the last 5 years but sure, post your nonsense and gibberish hate speech with no basis in reality.
