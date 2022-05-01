Three people were shot Sunday morning during youth football games in the fields at Benton Middle School in central Prince William County.
Police said the ages of the victims and nature of their injuries were unknown. The department originally reported two victims but a third was later located and taken to a nearby hospital, police said on Twitter. They had not announced any arrests as of Sunday afternoon.
Shots rang out about 10:25 a.m. outside the school at 7411 Hoadly Road, where witnesses said there were hundreds of people in the fields for youth flag football games scheduled under the 703 United Youth Sports league from 9 a.m. through 2:15 p.m.
Coaches scrambled to keep children safe, one witness said. Other witnesses said children were frightened and traumatized, but none were physically injured. Police had not confirmed that information Sunday afternoon. The league's coach, Joe Blount, declined to comment when reached by phone Sunday.
A Fairfax County police helicopter was called to help search for the gunman and medivac chopper to fly one of the victims to the hospital.
Police have not released any further details.
Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega posted on Facebook after the shooting, asking residents in the area to stay in their homes.
"Our office is in contact with authorities and monitoring the situation closely," she wrote. "For those who reside near Benton Middle School, please stay in your homes until we have further updates."
Police later said on Twitter the scene was secure.
Prince William County Schools said on Twitter they were aware and monitoring the events at a "community use event" at the school.
Sunday's triple shooting comes after another very public shooting at the Woodbridge Kiwanis Club carnival at Gar-Field High School on April 15. A 14-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident, which caused mass chaos outside the school on Smoketown Road. Police have not announced any arrests in the case.
This is a breaking news alert. Check back for updates.