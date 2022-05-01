At least three people were shot Sunday morning in the sports fields outside Benton Middle School in central Prince William County.
Police said the ages of the victims and nature of their injuries were unknown. The department originally reported two victims but a third was located and was taken to a nearby hospital, the department said in Twitter. Police had not announced any arrests as of early Sunday afternoon.
Shots rang out about 10:25 a.m. outside the school at 7411 Hoadly Road where several youth flag football games were scheduled through 703 United Youth Sports. The league's coach, Joe Blount, declined to comment when reached by phone Sunday.
A Fairfax County police helicopter was called to help search for the gunman and another to fly one of the victims to the hospital.
Police have not released any further details.
Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega posted on Facebook after the shooting, asking residents in the area to stay in their homes.
"Our office is in contact with authorities and monitoring the situation closely," she wrote. "For those who reside near Benton Middle School, please stay in your homes until we have further updates."
Prince William County Schools said on Twitter they are aware and monitoring the events at a "community use event" at the school.
This is a breaking news alert. Check back for updates.