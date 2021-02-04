Digging equipment striking a gas line sparked Wednesday's explosion and fire that injured three Washington Gas workers and led to the evacuation of eight homes in Springfield.
Fire crews were called to the 8500 block of Hooes Road for an explosion about 12:30 p.m. and arrived to find a large volume of fire in the middle of the street with flames extending 50 to 70 feet in the air. The fire was being fed from a free flowing, six-inch gas line. Crews worked quickly to extinguish fires in two vehicles that resulted from the gas fed fire.
UPDATE- scene of gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area. Gas fed fire involving backhoe. Three workers transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Media can stage in commuter lot corner of Sydenstricker and Hooes Rd. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/SKpOGiXuxP— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 3, 2021
As there were initial reports of multiple injuries, incident commanders requested an EMS Task Force. A causality collection point was rapidly established, and crews began to triage patients, Fairfax County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Simultaneously, firefighters worked to evacuate and check the interior conditions of eight homes nearby. A shelter was set-up at the neighboring church for any occupants temporarily displaced. Fairfax County Police Department set up roadblocks to ensure a safe environment and redirect traffic.
Firefighters maintained hose line operations to keep the fire in check and cool down any nearby exposures from radiant heat while Washington Gas crews worked to shut gas mains down. After several hours of work, the gas line was shut down and the fire extinguished, the release said.
A gas company work crew was excavating an underground gas line in the street. During the operation, the gas line ruptured and caught fire. Multiple 9-1-1 calls were received.
Three of the workers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth worker was evaluated on the scene and declined treatment. One firefighter sustained a minor injury that was treated on-scene.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started when a six-inch gas line was struck during a digging operation, the release said. The gas reached an ignition source of undetermined origin and erupted into a ball of flame.
A total of four homes were evacuated for at least 24 hours. Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management assisted with occupant relocation. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $250,000. The dollar value is an approximation for the equipment lost due to the fire.
