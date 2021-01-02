Authorities say three people were wounded, including a Loudoun County sheriff's deputy, in a Saturday evening shooting at Dulles Crossing Plaza in Sterling.
All three suffered serious injuries that didn't appear life-threatening and were taken to area hospitals, the sheriff's office said.
A manhunt was underway in Chantilly after the shooting suspect stole a car, led police on a chase and crashed in Fairfax County, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the same shopping center where a bank robbery took place this morning.
One witness counted about 30 law-enforcement units on the scene near Walmart, and the shopping center was completely closed off.
Fairfax County police they located the stolen car used in the getaway a short time after the shooting. During a pursuit, the suspect crashed in the 13000 block of Willard Road in Chantilly and fled on foot. He is described as Hispanic, with a pony tail and wearing grey sweatpants.
He is possibly injured. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, and if you see him, call 911.
