A 2-year-old boy died Monday night after being struck by his father's truck in the driveway of their home in Fairfax.
Officers responded at 6:43 p.m. to a home in the 10900 block of Roma Street and located the boy suffering from serious injuries, Fairfax police said in a news release.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel.
Detectives determined the boy’s 30-year-old father was backing his 2005 Ford F350 out of the driveway when he discovered his son was struck by the truck, the release said.
The investigation continues, though police do not suspect foul play. Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.