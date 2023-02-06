U.S. 15 near Kapp Valley Way was closed for several hours Monday night after a train hit a pickup Monday evening.
Witnesses report there were two people in the pickup with serious injuries and a helicopter was called to take one to a trauma center. Police have not yet confirmed any fatalities.
Police say a portion of a roadway in Prince William County will be closed for several hours following a crash involving a train and a truck Monday night. https://t.co/F9BSzrfuI7— WUSA9 (@wusa9) February 7, 2023
U.S. 15 was closed until about 8 p.m. Monday.
