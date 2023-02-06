Screenshot from WUSA 9

Screenshot from WUSA 9 video of the accident scene on U.S. 15 in Haymarket Monday.

U.S. 15 near Kapp Valley Way was closed for several hours Monday night after a train hit a pickup Monday evening.

Witnesses report there were two people in the pickup with serious injuries and a helicopter was called to take one to a trauma center. Police have not yet confirmed any fatalities.

U.S. 15 was closed until about 8 p.m. Monday.

Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.