A Maryland tractor-trailer driver struck and killed her travel mate in a series of Thursday accidents that closed Interstate 95 north in Stafford County for hours.
The fatal incident happened about 1:20 p.m. near Courthouse Road exit at mile marker 141 after a 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling northbound struck debris in the roadway from a previous crash.
The Freightliner stopped on the right shoulder and the driver exited to check for damage. A passenger that was in the sleeper cab of the tractor-trailer also exited to check for damage, but the driver didn't know that, said state police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Unaware that the passenger was outside the truck, the driver attempted to continue to the travel lanes and struck the passenger. The Freightliner immediately stopped.
The passenger, Brian A. Brown, 39, of Windsor Mill, Md., died on the way to the hospital, Coffey said.
The Freightliner driver, a 37-year-old woman also of Windsor Mill, Md., was uninjured.
No charges have been placed and the incident remains under investigation.
That crash, along with another involving a tractor-trailer in the same stretch of I-95, snarled traffic through the area and closed the interstate's northbound lanes until 5 p.m.
