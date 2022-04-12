State police say a truck driver from Texas was killed in a Monday morning tractor-trailer fire that shut down eastbound Interstate 66 in Gainesville for six hours.
Christopher B. Byrd, 55, of Lancaster, Texas, was traveling just east of U.S. 29 at 8:48 a.m. when his 2021 Freightliner Cascadia truck ran off the right side of the road and struck the jersey wall. The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to catch fire, state police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch said in a news release.
Byrd, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
All eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes were closed until 2:40 p.m. as fire crews extinguished the blaze and state police investigated and cleared the scene.
What caused Byrd to run off the road remains under investigation.
