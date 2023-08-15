Two men have been arrested in connection with Saturday's shooting death of a 17-year-old boy outside a community pool in Woodbridge.
Police say the victim and two suspects arranged to meet in the Winding Creek subdivision on Moonbeam Drive to "conduct a firearms transaction."
At 1:42 p.m., the victim was shot in the head as he sat in the driver's seat of his car. The suspects took his money and fled in another vehicle, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the alleged shooter, 21-year-old Jordan Delaney Sickles of Loudon Drive in Haymarket and another man involved in the shooting, identified as 18-year-old Re’Kwon Nyqualin Barnett of Gainesville, Perok said.
On Monday evening, Sickles was arrested in the Manassas area and Barnett turned himself in a short time later.
Sickles was charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony and Barnett with accessory after the fact. Both were held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Due to Virginia law, the victim's identity is not being disclosed.
It was Prince William County's second murder in Woodbridge within a week.
On Aug. 5, police were called to the 800 block of Fulton Place at 10:24 p.m. where they found a 33-year-old man in a backyard with stab wounds. Officers attempted first aid, but the victim died at the scene. A 24-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with murder in the case.
(18) comments
Everyone in these comments are complaining about the Democratic Party being to blame despite this being a long running problem before the state even turned blue. Use your heads and look at the bigger picture everyone! Its not because of either party. And the man not seeing anything bad happen because he lives in a gated community and “hasn’t witnessed anything with his own eyes” is ignorant. Just because you don’t see it ir experience it doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.
another turd off the streets!
Find him and fry him. Sounds like we need to start wearing guns with holster. Not safe in PWc.
Terrible, that area looks nice when I drive past heading to 234. My guess is drug deal gone bad..
Crime in VA has skyrocketed ever since Youngkin became governor.
Crime in VA has skyrocket since Soros funded DA's have been put into office.
Crime and homelessness in the liberal bastion known as NOVA has skyrocketed ever since the low IQ voter base of the democrat party which secure their victory time and again, who happen to love Woodbridge and are all going to be future engineers, doctors, or rocket scientist, failed to secure the re-election of governor McAwful. They are taking their rage out against one another now.
This is what happens when the neighborhood does nothing about outsiders using neighborhood facilities.
It's a private pool, open to community members and their guests only. The victim hasnt been identified, so he very well could live within that community. Plus neither the victim or perp were using the facilties during the murder. Victim's car was parked outside the pool area. Unless you have patroling security or are in a gated community, not much you can do to restrict a public road or open access parking lot
Democrat led PWC. Working out great isn't it?
What's your problem?? Why don't you just leave if you don't like it!!
I think it is quite clear that the chickens have roosted in Prince William County. The quality of life will continue to deteriorate until common sense returns tp PWC leadership.
Paul, you're just going to have to give me a 10 year study for me to change my vote. I don't see anything getting worse in my gated community and with my own eyes. /s
Just because you don’t see it doesn’t mean its not happening. Gated community means money and protection, which the victims to these crimes and the perpetrators usually don’t have. Check your privilege, remember how lucky you truly are compared to most in PWC.
Keep this in mind as you vote for Commonwealth Attorney. Return Amy Ashworth to office and the practice of lax prosecutions will certainly continue allowing for more of this to happen in PWC.
Ghetto democrat controlled hoodbridge
Wow. 2 pm outside a community pool. Unbelievable.
A speedy recovery and my condolences to this person and their loved ones.
As a reminder, when Newsham says that this is an isolated incident and no danger to the public, please keep in mind that every bullet is a significant danger to oneself and their own loved ones. Today there may have been a single victim, but bullets often don't hit their intended target, and tragedies of anyone nearby could and have in the past, claimed unintended victims.
This is to say, as long as crime continues to rise, and goes unchecked in our county, there are no isolated incidents. We are all one tragic day away from becoming a victim.
