Two men are in custody and are under investigation as part of a series of commercial burglaries in Loudoun County.
Zakariah H. Sudi, 20, of Falls Church, VA, and Kevin E. Valle, 19, of Oxon Hill, MD, are both charged with Burglary, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Sudi was also charged with Obstruction of Justice and Valle was charged additionally with False Identification to Law Enforcement. Additional charges are pending.
The arrests come after Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 22400 block of Enterprise Street in Sterling around 4 a.m. May 18, for a burglary at the Sterling Smoke and Vape Store. The store had been forcibly entered and a cash register drawer was taken.
A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department helicopter.
The search continued throughout the morning and during that time it was discovered the Delhi Bazaar on Ice Rink Plaza in Ashburn was forcibly entered sometime during the early morning hours, and cash was taken.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m. this morning, deputies canvassing the Sterling area located a suspect in the burglaries and a foot pursuit was initiated. The suspect was taken into custody and a second suspect was located nearby and taken into custody by deputies searching the area.
Detectives with the LCSO are working to determine if the commercial burglaries in Western Loudoun and Leesburg reported on May 17 are related to today’s cases. Detectives are also working with other law enforcement agencies in the region who are investigating similar crimes in their areas.
Sudi and Valle are both being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
