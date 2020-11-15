UPDATED: Two charged after teen accidentally shot and killed at Springfield motel

Two 16-year-old boys from Annandale are facing charges following the death of another teen Nov. 10 at the Motel 6 in Springfield in an apparent accidental shooting.
Officers responded around 9:41 p.m. to the motel at 6868 Springfield Blvd. for a juvenile who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Police say the victim was in the motel room with several others. One of the boys was handling a firearm when he accidentally discharged a single round, causing fatal injuries to the victim, Fairfax police said in a news release.
On Friday, one juvenile was charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm and unlawful possession of firearm by a juvenile, police said. The other was charged with unlawful possession of firearm by a juvenile. Both juveniles were taken into custody and processed at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.
