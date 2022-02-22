Police have charged two drivers following a Feb. 14 multi-vehicle crash in Woodbridge that killed an 82-year-old Maryland man.
The chain-reaction wreck happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Wigglesworth Way when the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra made a right turn out of a business parking lot and proceeded to the left travel lane, crossing into the path of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling southbound.
When the driver of the Grand Cherokee attempted to veer left, the vehicle collided with the Elantra in the center two-way lane, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The initial crash caused the Grand Cherokee to cross into the northbound travel lanes, where it collided head-on with a 2009 Lincoln Town Car.
The force of that impact rotated the Town Car, which was then struck by a 2017 Mercedes GLE also traveling northbound. The Town Car's driver and only occupant, John Joseph Angevine, 82, of Beltsville, Md., was pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said.
The other drivers involved were all taken to area hospitals, where they have since been treated and released, police said.
Police say the investigation determined that after exiting the parking lot, the Elantra's driver failed to stop before entering the road and also failed to proceed to the closest available lane and crossed paths in front of another driver, Perok said. Police also found that the driver of the 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee did not have a driver’s license and was traveling more than double the posted speed limit of 35 mph in an active construction zone, Perok said.
After consultation with the Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, police on Monday charged the Jeep driver, Marvin Antonio Cabrera Martinez, 27, of Woodbridge, with reckless driving by speed and no operator’s license, Perok said.
The Elantra driver, Edgardo Miguel Zambrano, 23, of Woodbridge, was charged with failing to stop before entering a public highway and failure to turn into the right most lane, Perok said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.