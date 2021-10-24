Two Fredericksburg men were killed early Sunday in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 following a police chase from the Capital Beltway in Alexandria.
At 3:45 a.m., a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger traveling 72 mph in a posted 55 mph zone outside Alexandria, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The Dodge was traveling west on Interstate 495 near Eisenhower Avenue when the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren. The driver of the Dodge refused to stop and, instead, sped away at a high rate of speed, Geller said. A pursuit was initiated.
The Dodge continued south onto I-95 and then took the Exit 160 for Route 123 in Prince William County at an excessive speed, she said.
The driver of the Dodge lost control on the ramp, ran off the right side of the road and struck the Jersey wall. The vehicle then rode up the cement wall and struck the bottom of the overpass for the I-95 Express Lanes, Geller said.
The impact of that caused the vehicle to catch fire.
Troopers ran to the Dodge and pulled the driver and passenger from the vehicle just before it became engulfed in flames, Geller said.
The man driving and his passenger died at the scene. A white, powdery substance in a bag was located with the men, Geller said.
The driver has been identified as 24-year-old Curtis Armstead and the passenger as 23-year-old Miguel D. Jenkins, both of Fredericksburg.
The pursuit and crash remain under investigation.
A better title would have been, “Two Dead After Evading Police.” The police aren’t responsible, the driver of the escape vehicle is. It is tragic that they lost their lives but let’s not blame law enforcement. RIP.
Law enforcement is not the cause of this tragedy. If the driver had pulled over and stopped, two people would still be alive. I don't know the criminal records of the dead guys, but they probably would have just gotten a slap on the wrist for their white powder, whatever it is.
Heartbreaking! My condolences to the families . Law enforcement is the cause of this tragedy
Good riddance
