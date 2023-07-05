Two drivers died and a third was injured in a Wednesday morning crash between a tractor-trailer and two cars on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.
The three-vehicle wreck happened just after 4:40 a.m. when a blue 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer, a black 2014 Nissan Altima and a red 2010 Subaru Forrester collided in the northbound lanes near exit 136 at Centreport Parkway.
"The crash resulted in deaths of two adult male drivers and the minor injury of a third driver," state police said in a news release. Names have not yet been released.
The crash closed the northbound lanes for about five hours, with traffic detoured around the accident scene, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. Traffic signal timing was adjusted at the Centreport Parkway interchange area and in the vicinity to accommodate heavier traffic.
