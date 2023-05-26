Police say two people are dead in a quadruple shooting Friday afternoon in Dale City. Two others are hospitalized but police did not release their conditions.
Officers were called to the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue at 2:24 p.m. and found four adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.
"The incident was isolated to the residence and the suspect is not believed to be in the area," the release said. "This incident does not appear to be random."
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler arrived at the crime scene about 4:30 p.m., but did not talk to reporters.
