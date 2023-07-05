Two people were killed in a Wednesday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.
The three-vehicle wreck happened just after 4:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Centrepoint Parkway. State police said there were two confirmed fatalities and one injury, but other details have not been released.
As of 8 a.m., northbound traffic was detoured at exit 136 near Centrepoint Parkway using the off-ramp, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. Motorists can then cross Centreport Parkway and re-enter I-95 northbound using the exit 136 on-ramp. Northbound interstate traffic is able to bypass the crash scene and closure using the interchange's ramps.
Traffic signal timing has been adjusted at the Centreport Parkway interchange area and in the vicinity to accommodate heavier traffic.
Northbound travel delays were approximately 5 miles, and began north of exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg, VDOT said.
