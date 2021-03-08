Fairfax County fire and rescue officials say two giraffes died in a Monday evening barn fire at Roer's Zoofari in Reston.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road before 6 p.m. and found fire through the roof and two floors of a barn. Hunter Mill Road was closed at Cobble Mill Road as crews battled the fire.
Two giraffes were found dead after the fire was brought under control, Fairfax County fire and rescue said. No other animals and no people were injured.
UPDATE: 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road: The fire is under control. Tragically, two giraffes were found deceased. No other animals injured, and all are being attended to by zoo staff. No reported firefighter injuries at this time. Fire investigators on scene. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/uT1ND7lnvD— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 9, 2021
Formerly the Reston Zoo, Roer's Zoofari changed ownership in 2016. The zoo has a wide variety of animals, from cheetahs and a bobcat to American bison and a red kangaroo.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
