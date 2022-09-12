Two teenagers are in custody after a report of a gun Monday morning at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.
Prince William County police say no shots were fired and no injuries were reported at the school on Neabsco Mills Road.
A school lockdown has been lifted and operations have returned to normal. There will be continued police presence as the investigation continues.
Police said two male juveniles have been detained, but no other information has been released.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
Everybody freaking out over a young man exercising his constitutional right. They talk about arming teachers, but the students are the ones who need to defend themselves. But the "Blue Wave" gets a hold of things, and no one under 21 can conceal carry. That's the real crime here!
Oh year - by all means, let's arm all the kids. That's a really intelligent & well-thought-out solution. Geesh.
Oh year? I’m guessing you’re one of those parents that thinks cowering in corners will save the classroom.
You’re clearly a special kind of stupid.
Minimum Age for Gun Possession: Subject to limited exceptions*, federal law prohibits the possession of a handgun or handgun ammunition by any person under the age of 18. Federal law provides no minimum age for the possession of long guns or long gun ammunition.
*Exceptions: Federal law provides exceptions for the temporary transfer and possession of handguns and handgun ammunition for specified activities, including employment, ranching, farming, target practice and hunting.
Time to add school attendance to that list.
Just another day in school.
