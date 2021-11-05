Police say two men were shot and killed after a home invasion robbery in Dale City late Friday morning.
Officers were called to the 14100 block of Renegade Court at 11:29 a.m., where they found the two victims inside the house.
"Officers secured the home and attempted first aid on both men who subsequently died at the scene," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The preliminary investigation revealed two men forced their way into the house, where shooting broke out between them and a man who lives there, Perok said.
One of the suspects and the resident were shot. The second suspect fled and had not been located late Friday afternoon, Perok said.
Also present at the time were two men working on the home and the homeowner, Perok said.
One of the workers was also struck during the encounter. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor injury.
The other worker and the homeowner were not hurt. The incident was isolated to inside the house and does not appear to be random, Perok said.
More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.
The Culture of Violence Continues! The pace is picking up and the moon is only a waxing crescent! What gives?
