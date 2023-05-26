Two men were killed and two others wounded when a gunman opened fire in a Dale City home Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue near the Dale City Recreation Center at 2:23 p.m., where they found one of the victims outside the house. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr in a news release.
Officers then found the three other victims inside and provided first aid until fire and rescue arrived. One of the men died later at the hospital, Carr said. The two injured men remained hospitalized Friday evening and the extent of their injuries was unknown.
Police say the case is isolated to one home. A group of people were inside when one of the occupants started shooting, striking the four men. The suspect then fled and police were called. Police have not said whether the shooter has been identified and no arrests had been made Friday evening.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are working to determine what led up to the shooting and would like to speak with anyone who has any information.
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler arrived at the crime scene about 4:30 p.m., but did not talk to reporters.
The case marks Prince William County's 10th and 11th homicides of 2023. Last year, the county saw 20 homicides, double the number from 2021.
Queen Ann showed for two reasons, 1 it is election year and she is trying to get votes by acting concerned, 2 she showed up so she can put in the Wheeler report that she did. What a joke she is. Let’s vote her out on June 20th.
It amazes me that the PWC Board of Supervisors would show up to a shooting. Not sure why and what she has to do with this? This county needs serious attention, gang activity is on the increase, police presence is lacking, board of supervisors needs to change. Specifically get rid of Wheeler, AND others...we have two (2) that support our law enforcement and are concerned about the county residence and not their wallets. WAKE UP PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY OR WE'LL LOOK LIKE PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY IN MARYLAND. THE POLICE CHIEF HERE NEEDS SERIOUS DIRECTION OR REQUEST HIS RESIGNATION.
It's memorial day weekend, think of it as President, VP, And Speaker.
Wheeler is the Speaker. She filled in.
